abrdn plc Buys 36,447 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Camtek were worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Camtek by 77.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.96. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

