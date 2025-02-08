abrdn plc Buys Shares of 180,778 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.38% of Griffon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 56.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 1,024.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 49,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Griffon by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 228.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $79.00 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 108.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This trade represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 67,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,706,853.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,102,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,343,410.24. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,170 shares of company stock worth $27,421,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

