abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,710 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.