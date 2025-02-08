abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after purchasing an additional 884,580 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,130,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 136.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,117,000 after acquiring an additional 205,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 736,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,353,000 after acquiring an additional 178,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 402,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,434,000 after purchasing an additional 162,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $272.65 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $225.36 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.12. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.