abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,431 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in D.R. Horton by 17.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in D.R. Horton by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 5.3 %

DHI opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.47 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

