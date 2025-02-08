abrdn plc Decreases Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305,962 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.86% of Cohu worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cohu by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Cohu by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cohu by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

