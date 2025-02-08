abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,909 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 137,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

