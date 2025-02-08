abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.0 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

