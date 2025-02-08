abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.