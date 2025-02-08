abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,883 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 61,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $293.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.34 and a fifty-two week high of $296.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.61.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $57,298.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,535.92. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $286,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,517,157.87. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,570. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.