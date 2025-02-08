abrdn plc Has $1.10 Billion Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650,779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 177,469 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.1% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,102,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

