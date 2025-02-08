abrdn plc Has $10.58 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,691 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.