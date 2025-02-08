abrdn plc Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 79.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken bought 4,904 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $159,232.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,537. The trade was a 223.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

