abrdn plc Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,858.97 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,018.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,959.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a net margin of 29.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.