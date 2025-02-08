abrdn plc Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 423.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.81.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $300,444.48. This trade represents a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

