abrdn plc Has $9.29 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,686 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 144,646 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 51.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 84.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

