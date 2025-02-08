abrdn plc Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 750,073 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19,764.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,130,000 after acquiring an additional 681,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,068,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $197.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.09 and a 200 day moving average of $197.70. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

