abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Equifax Stock Up 0.4 %

Equifax stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.02 and a twelve month high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

