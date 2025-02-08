abrdn plc Lowers Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,028 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,897 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 919,793 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $82,748,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,271,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,840,000 after buying an additional 548,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.50 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $116.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.