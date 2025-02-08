abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,843 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,949,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,516,000 after purchasing an additional 349,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,047,000 after buying an additional 785,539 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $13,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

