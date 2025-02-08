abrdn plc Makes New Investment in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 239,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,264,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.20% of The Baldwin Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWIN shares. William Blair raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $3,801,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

