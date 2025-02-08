abrdn plc Purchases 23,078 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in UDR were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $42.91 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

