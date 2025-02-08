abrdn plc Purchases 834 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Solventum were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 23,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.80.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

