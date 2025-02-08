abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,095 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

SNY stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

