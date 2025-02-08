abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,841 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.44% of CONMED worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 36.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 566.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at $206,000.

CNMD opened at $66.32 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

