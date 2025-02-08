abrdn plc Sells 178,474 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,474 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

