abrdn plc Sells 198,071 Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,071 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOMA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 314,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Systrade AG bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 21.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.79.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

