abrdn plc Sells 20,224 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,224 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,477,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,577,992.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 257,758,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,348,477.50. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $71.18.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.