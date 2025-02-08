abrdn plc Sells 22,368 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,368 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

