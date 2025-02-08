abrdn plc Sells 23,055 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,055 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,231.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $146,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $91.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

