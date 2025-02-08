abrdn plc Sells 27,545 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,545 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2,466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after buying an additional 3,398,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Copart by 462.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,668,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 335.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,626 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Copart by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 1,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,062,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,698,000 after purchasing an additional 974,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

