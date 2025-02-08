abrdn plc Sells 334,649 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334,649 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.91% of Napco Security Technologies worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $943.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

