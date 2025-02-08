abrdn plc Sells 4,750 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,097. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE STZ opened at $169.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average is $231.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.02 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

