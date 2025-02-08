abrdn plc Sells 5,419 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,660,009. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

