abrdn plc Sells 5,868 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,540,000 after buying an additional 1,093,219 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,252,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1,580.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 270,186 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 486,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,600,000 after purchasing an additional 268,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at $45,501,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $217.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $223.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

