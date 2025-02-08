abrdn plc Sells 6,092 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,298,000 after buying an additional 7,561,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 277.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,926 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 47,515.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 499,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,255,000 after buying an additional 498,915 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,883,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $39,999,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $325.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $245.04 and a one year high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

