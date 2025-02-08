abrdn plc Sells 61,976 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,976 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Five9 by 1,892.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.74, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.82 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $521,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,011.60. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $320,683.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,588.81. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

