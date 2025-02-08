abrdn plc Sells 79,387 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,387 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.40% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $753.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.