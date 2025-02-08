abrdn plc Sells 84,441 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 382,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,441 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,324,000 after acquiring an additional 114,664 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 2,515.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,649,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $37.37 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

