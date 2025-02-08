abrdn plc Sells 9,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Atlassian by 760.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 698,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,972,000 after buying an additional 617,566 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,003,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,382,000 after acquiring an additional 551,500 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,149,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 322.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 245,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.5 %

TEAM opened at $314.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of -234.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $324.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.90 and a 200-day moving average of $211.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,120. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total transaction of $1,882,801.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,788,491.16. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,438 shares of company stock valued at $70,024,411 over the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

