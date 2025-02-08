abrdn plc Takes $13.16 Million Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 237,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,000. abrdn plc owned about 1.13% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $222,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 0.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,540. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $1,941,563.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,220.22. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,381 shares of company stock worth $2,441,556 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

