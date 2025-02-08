abrdn plc Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

