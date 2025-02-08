Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $23.46 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 260.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

