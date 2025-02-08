Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

