Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 169.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $178.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.13 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.16.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

