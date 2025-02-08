Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Singular Research downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,488. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $14,564,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 59,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

