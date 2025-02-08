Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 2,760 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities lowered Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

