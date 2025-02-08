Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $275.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $172.62 and a 12 month high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

