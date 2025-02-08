Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 99,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $187.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,987.28. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

