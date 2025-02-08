Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,179,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.2 %

GOOG opened at $187.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

